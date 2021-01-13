Arkansas’ 2021 Football Schedule Slated to be Difficult Considering ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25

FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s Mark Schlabach has released a way-too-early Top 25 for the 2021 college football season with Arkansas once again facing a brutal slate.

The way-too-early Top 25 has six opponents on Arkansas’ schedule. The Razorbacks are slated to play three of the Top 6 teams. Alabama (2), Georgia (4) and Texas A&M (6) provide a tough portion of Arkansas’ schedule. The others are Ole Miss (18), LSU (20) and Texas (21).

The Razorbacks will host Texas on Saturday, Sept. 11, in Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Longhorns are coming off a 7-3 season and will have a new head coach in Steve Sarkisian.

The other known date for one of those six games is facing Texas A&M on Sept. 25 in Arlington’s AT&T Stadium. This will count as a home game for the Razorbacks. The Aggies were 9-1 in 2020 losing only to eventual national champion Alabama.

An oddity is the other four SEC teams ranked in ESPN’s Top 25 will all be road games for Arkansas. They will be at Alabama, Ole Miss, LSU and Georgia. The Tide was 13-0 and national champions. Ole Miss finished 5-5, LSU 5-5 and Georgia 8-2.

The Hogs will host Auburn and Mississippi State in Fayetteville as well as Missouri in Little Rock. In addition to Texas, Arkansas is slated to host Rice (Sept. 4), Georgia Southern (Sept. 18) and UAPB (Oct. 23) in Fayetteville.

Schlabach has Clemson No. 1, Oklahoma No. 3 and Ohio State No. 5.