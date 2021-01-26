Arkansas’ 2021 Football Schedule Will Be Released on Wednesday

FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC will announce the 2021 football schedules on Wednesday including Arkansas’.

The SEC Network will have the schedule release show at 1 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

The season will start on Saturday, Sept. 4, when the Hogs play host to Rice in Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas’ first three games will all be in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks will host Texas on Sept. 11 and then Georgia Southern on Sept. 18. The Razorbacks will also host UAPB in Razorback Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The first time the Razorbacks leave the state will be Saturday, Sept. 25, when they travel to AT&T Stadium in Arlington to face Texas A&M. It will serve as a designated home game for Arkansas.

The Hogs will also host Missouri in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Those are the six dates currently known for the 2021 Razorback schedule. The other six will be announced on Wednesday.

Those games include Auburn and Mississippi State in Fayetteville. The Hogs will go to Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Ole Miss. Those four teams played in Fayetteville this past season.

Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas’ Director of Athletics and Vice-Chancellor, said last week on a Zoom conference that he expects attendance to be back to normal this fall after a year of limited crowds due to COVID-19.

“We’re going to launch our football season ticket campaign in late February-early march with the anticipation of having full capacity at Razorback Stadium,” Yurachek said. “We’re going to sell it that way. We’ll release our full football schedule here through the SEC office in the next week to 10 days. We’re anticipating things returning to some sense of normalcy, that’s my crystal ball outlook of what I think right now.”

In addition to the schedule news, the SEC Media Days are on the move from Nashville.