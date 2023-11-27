By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — In recent early Novembers, Arkansas Razorbacks fans had to swallow the bad taste of underperforming football teams while turning their hopes and attention toward Hoop Hog squads that debuted with preseason rankings and promising rosters, plus a consistent winning track record when scanning the results from the first month of the college basketball season in previous campaigns.

Coming into the 2023-24 season, Arkansas carried a 22-1 record (95.5%) in November games in the previous four seasons under the program leadership of Head Hog Eric Musselman, now in his fifth campaign guiding Razorbacks men’s basketball.

The lone loss was in the ’22-23 Maui Invitational semifinals by three points to a Creighton team that would go on to make a run to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight, and the Hogs immediately responded to that defeat by knocking off a ranked San Diego State squad in overtime in the Maui third-place game. As it turned out, that Aztecs squad made it all the way to the NCAAT championship game where it finished as national runners-up.

Granted, most of those previous November wins were piled up against low- and mid-major Division 1 teams at home in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, but in addition to the 2-1 record in Maui the Hogs went 2-0 with wins over Kansas State and Cincinnati to capture the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City in ’21-22. That November record also includes a road win over Georgia Tech in ’19-20.

Not until mid-December through mid-January have Arkansas basketball teams hit real snags — we’re talking several significant speed bumps — after great starts only to right the ship beginning in the back end of January on their way to three consecutive NCAAT Sweet 16’s (’20-21, ’21-22, ’22-23), including back-to-back NCAAT Elite Eight runs (’20-12, ’21-22).

Arkansas’ record from Dec. 10 through Jan. 20 in the previous four seasons was 21-16 (56.8% winning percentage).

But in each of those mid-season swoons that gave fans de ja vu whiplash — again, Football Hogs expectations and results were almost never in close proximity to each other come November followed by the Hoop Hogs inevitably backsliding around the start of SEC play about 4-5 weeks after the end of football season — things seemed to be disconnected, and often dysfunctional, on both sides of the ball as Musselman was still trying to mesh a roster full of newcomers with a smaller number of returnees.

Musselman’s magic wand has always fixed things on defense for his teams, first and foremost. In fact, if there’s an identity to Musselman-coached teams it’s a tough, grinding defense, which by the way has finished ranked 10th, 11th, and 17th nationally in the past three seasons, respectively, according to KenPom.com‘s advanced analytics that ranks adjusted defensive efficiency and points-allowed-per-100-possessions for all D1 teams.

But those final defensive rankings were not static throughout the season, in fact in some of those December/January lowly stretches the Razorbacks often appeared to be as broken on that side of the ball as they were on offense. Collective issues with lateral movement; paces of scheme and system learning by players on different learning curves; lack of physicality, size, length, or athleticism in some examples; inconsistency in defensive rebounding and rim-protection in some examples; trouble walling off drives; slow and low closeouts; and excessive fouling — ALL of these have been problem-areas that Musselman has eventually figured out.

And once he resolved things for the better on defense, almost inevitably the Hogs shored up enough offensively (i.e. regularly generating high volumes of free throws attempted) to overcome lack of consistency in other areas (i.e. perimeter shooting and turnovers).

The proof of these corner-turning, revelation episodes each season is in the results. Consider: The program’s collective record in the same four-season span after Jan. 20 running through whenever each season ended in March Madness was 45-25 (64.3% winning percentage). The record and winning percentage gets even better in postseason — strictly SEC and NCAA Tournaments — as Arkansas boasts an enviable 12-6 in those pressure-filled, win-or-go-home postseason formats (66.7% winning percentage).

Fast-forward to where we sit now on Nov. 26 — two days following the conclusion of the ’23-24 Battle 4 Atlantis tournament that like Maui a year ago offered three games in three days — and the Hogs (4-3 overall and now ranked 51st in KenPom.com) went 1-2 in the event as part of an overall 3-losses-in-their-last-4-games skid with one more November game upcoming against another ACC power in 9th-ranked Duke on Wednesday, Nov. 29 (8:15 p.m. CT, ESPN) at BWA in the first-ever ACC/SEC Challenge.

The losses — 78-72 at home against mid-major North Carolina-Greensboro on Nov. 17, 84-79 against Memphis in The Bahamas on Nov. 23, and 87-72 against North Carolina in The Bahamas on Nov. 24 — were wrapped around a single win over Stanford, 77-74, in overtime in The Bahamas on Nov. 22. It was an average at best Cardinal team that oh-by-the-way was the only program to go winless (0-3) among the eight teams that participated in B4A.

The Razorbacks trailed by double-digits in each of the three losses and trailed Stanford by nine points in the second half. The multiple dysfunctional issues on both sides of the ball are reminiscent of what Musselman’s Arkansas teams went through while starting 2-4 in SEC play in ’20-21, having a 5-losses-in-6-games stretch bridging non-conference games into early SEC play in ’21-22, and starting league play 1-5 in ’22-23.

The teams and circumstances obviously are not identical, but once again the overall vibe is trending in the wrong direction and the team’s issues look to be problematic on multiple fronts (not just one or two small things that can easily be tweaked).

The only difference this season is the hard fails have crashed down earlier than ever before, in November. There may be no added significance to that fact, but the aforementioned date with Duke (5-1, No. 12 in KenPom) followed by another home game against a good mid-major in Furman (3-3, No. 130 in KenPom), followed by another neutral-site game against Oklahoma (6-0, No. 23 in KenPom) in Tulsa could spell the biggest losing skid at Arkansas under Musselman to date.

Or not.

It remains to be seen whether or not star junior wing Tramon Mark (23.7 points per game at B4A) will be available to play in this upcoming stretch of games after suffering a nasty spill at the end of a hard drive into the paint in the late stages against UNC that caused him to remain on the floor before being stabilized with a neck brace, strapped down to a spine board, and eventually wheeled off the floor on a stretcher. An MRI test at a local hospital in The Bahamas was negative, revealing no damage, and Mark was cleared to return home with the team on Saturday, Nov. 25.

But even with Mark available moving forward, these ’23-24 Hoop Hogs have plenty to clean up and figure out …

– Defense. If the best of Musselman teams starts on the defensive end, then it seems only logical that a makeover should start there. Currently ranked 55th in adjusted defensive efficiency by KenPom, Arkansas has issues defending inside and out. Musselman began voicing concerns about lack of physicality and resistance in the paint, and that certainly has played out early in the season when looking at preventing points-in-the-paint and closing out defensive possessions with rebounds. On the perimeter, Musselman teams typically are stingy in both allowing three-point attempts and with defensive three-point field goal percentage, but so far teams are getting open looks in volume and knocking them down at an efficient clip. Stopping penetration on drives, not getting back in transition defense, and inability to get steals and force a high volume of turnovers are other problem areas. Arkansas is giving up 10 offensive rebounds per game while ranking in the bottom half of Division 1 in made two-points field goals given up per game (18.6), made three-point field goals given up per game (7.4), and overall defensive field goal percentage (43.0%) while ranking in the bottom third or worse in defensive three-point field goal defense (35.1%), fouling (21.6 per game), opponents’ free throw attempts (23.4 per game), and steals (only 5.4 per game).

– Offense. To put it simply, the offensive design is not working OR the personnel available to execute the design is not a good fit to this point. The Hogs failed to record at least 10 assists in each of their last four games as they managed just 26 combined assists on 99 made field goals in that stretch, which means only 26.3% of the team’s made field goals were assisted. What that translates to is a stagnant offense where the ball movement does not force defenders to move and potentially get out of position, consequently resulting in tough 1-on-1 shot attempts, turnovers, few-and-far-between easy scores, and a lot of ball-watching by offensive players. The lack of generating live-ball turnovers on defense (i.e. steals) only makes things more complicated in the effort to generate some easy offense via scoring in transition. It’s hard to fault players’ decision-making and shot selection when the offense is effectively based on late-shot-clock dribble-drive hero ball to either get a bucket or get to the free throw line. Certainly dribble-driving to attack the paint and rim are essential to being one of the best free-throws-attempted volume teams in D1 — the Hogs are there once again with 28.9 FTAs per game to rank 6th in D1 — BUT there’s a price to pay when those drives are not diversified through a blend of good ball movement via the pass first, and that price is defenses sitting down on predictable 1-on-1 play with help-defenders gapping which leads to turnovers and errant shots resulting in too many empty offensive possessions in concert with a leaky defense at the other end of the floor. Arkansas ranks near the bottom of D1 with only 10.3 assists per game. The Hogs’ 12.1 turnovers per outing, the 33.3% offensive three-point shooting, the 6.9 made three-pointers per game, and the 70.8% efficiency in made free throws all rank in the bottom half of D1.

– Roles and rotations. It usually takes awhile before the cracks in some of the personnel dynamics become problematic enough to prompt Musselman to make tweaks, but with those things beginning to play out this early in the season there’s an elevated sense of urgency (not panic, too soon for that). Things were so shaky in The Bahamas that Musselman played all 12 scholarship Hogs in the first half against North Carolina on Friday. The preseason goal and subsequent preparation going all the way back to early June was for senior transfer guard El Ellis to run the team as its primary ball-handler and lead guard, but that has not gone according to plan with Ellis playing mostly off the bench in Maui while failing to score in any of the three games (he was a combined 0-of-10 from the field, including only 0-of-4 from 3) and contributing only 3 assists in a collective 36 minutes of playing time. Arkansas still has failed to identify an offensive role for Brazile, who did not score against UNC and has yet to post at least 15 points in a game on the season. Mark and Battle have been the Hogs’ most consistent scorers so far, but their production comes almost exclusively playing one-on-one basketball with very few assists being generated by either player. The team has been a revolving door at the 5-spot. Senior guard Davonte “Devo” Davis has regressed as a shooter, and like Brazile he too failed to score against UNC. Davis and Mark entered the season with high expectations as potential all league defenders, but neither has consistently delivered on that end of the floor. Adding to the downward spiral were five instances in the last three games when Hogs players either drew technical or flagrant fouls, which included three such occasions involving Brazile. Perhaps one bright spot was the play of freshman guard Layden Blocker in The Bahamas. He scored a career-high 11 points against the Tar Heels but more importantly made hustle plays at both ends of the floor that stood out, which brings up another puzzlement related to why was he not a rotation piece entering the season. Musselman prefers to settle on a Top 7-8 rotation even if he shuffles a few players at the back end of it, but so far nothing points to a definitive Top 5 corps at this time.

While there’s more than a full month before the start of league play with plenty of quality-win opportunities ahead, and given the common denominator has been Musselman eventually getting things lined out for positive final pushes through March, it’s still unnerving that there are more unknowns and troubling trends emerging in November than ever before. And with 34 years of combined D1 playing experience on this roster, it’s hard to know if all that grown-man experience is encouraging (i.e. they’ll figure it out) or unsettling (i.e. why haven’t they figured more out yet?) with a gauntlet of more tough matchups just ahead.