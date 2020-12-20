Arkansas (7-0) owns 2nd half, holds off ORU, 87-76, to keep best SEC record

Forget about talk of rust and lethargy after an 8-day layoff between games for final exams, and forget about overlooking an upset-minded mid-major opponent. Oral Roberts had proven to be a worthy, feisty team with close road losses at Oklahoma State and Wichita State, and the Golden Eagles were up 10 over Arkansas at the break at Bud Walton Arena on Sunday before the Razorbacks flipped the second-half tempo to match their rebounding dominance and pull out an 87-76 victory.

Senior combo forward Justin Smith had a monster double-double (22 points and 17 rebounds, including 10 offensive rebounds); junior combo guard Desi Sills had his own double-double (16 points and 10 rebounds), and freshman guard Moses Moody, the team’s leading scorer, tallied 12 of his 18 points in the second half to go with 7 rebounds. The trio’s 34 rebounds were 2 more than ORU collected as a team as the Hogs bludgeoned the Golden Eagles on the glass, 58-32 (including 24-7 on the offensive glass for a 22-6 advantage in second-chance points). The Hogs also narrowed the turnover margin from minus-6 in the first half to only minus-2 for the game (15-13) while dictating pace and attacking the rim as they outscored ORU 57-26 in the final 20 minutes.

Arkansas (7-0) will emerge from the weekend with the SEC’s best record, but the Hogs have a quick turnaround to play one more non-conference game at home against Abilene Christian (7-1) on Tuesday before opening up SEC play against Auburn on Dec. 30 in their first road test of the season. With a victory over ACU — the Hogs’ only non-conference opponent with a winning record before getting into league play — Arkansas would match last season’s unbeaten start through eight games.

The Razorbacks improved to 11-2 in the all-time series against ORU, a private school located in Tulsa. Despite the series record, ORU typically plays Arkansas close (only an 8.5-point average margin in the previous 12 meetings), plus the Golden Eagles had previously put serious scares into Oklahoma State and Wichita State before losing both road games by 5 points earlier this season.

The Hogs used a 10-0 run early in the second half to take their first lead, 49-48, since the opneing stages of the game, and after ORU used its own 6-0 mini-spurt to push back ahead, 54-49, with 11:59 to play, the Hogs took command of the game by using slashes to the basket, putbacks, and free throws while stiffening on defense to out-point the Golden Eagles 38-22 in the final 11:34. Junior guard JD Notae started the second half in place of Connor Vanover, adding quickness to the lineup as he chipped in 15 points (including 7-of-8 from the free throw line), 5 rebounds, and 3 assists for the game. Senior guard Jalen Tate contributed 8 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists but committed an uncharacteristic 5 turnovers.

“Oral Roberts is a well-coached team, they know their roles,” said Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman, who is now 19-1 in non-conference games as the Head Hog. “I thought we did a great job defending the three-ball. The goal was to hold them under 9 three’s, which we did. And their star player, I don’t know if you could guard (Max Abmas) any better than Jalen Tate did tonight.”

Musselman started the same group of five for the 6th consecutive game: Sills, Vanover, Moody, Smith, and Tate.

The Hogs were dominant on the glass and jumped out to a 6-0 lead on the strength of an early plus-8 rebounding margin, but Oral Roberts took command from there to lead twice by 12 points (34-22 and 40-28) before taking a 40-30 lead into halftime. It was the first time this season that the Hogs trailed at the break.

Though Arkansas was plus-13 on the boards (32-19) at the break, ORU won the personnel matchups at both ends of the court in terms of playing a stingy inside-out defense (the Golden Eagles held the Hogs to 12-of-40 field goals for 30%, including 2-of-16 from 3 for 12.5%, and 4-of-7 from the free throw line) while spacing their offense through prolific scorer Max Abmas to force favorable one-on-one matchups that led to open looks and hard drives resulting in free throws (ORU was 14-of-35 shooting for 40%, including 4-of-15 from 3 for 26.7%, and 8-of-11 from the free throw line).