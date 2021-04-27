Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek Appointed To NCAA Football Oversight Committee

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – University of Arkansas Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek has been appointed to the Division I NCAA Football Oversight Committee, the NCAA has announced.

Yurachek will begin his tenure on June 1, 2021 and will serve on the committee through June 30, 2025. Yurachek will serve as the Southeastern Conference representative on the committee in a position currently held by University of Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne.

In his fourth year at the University of Arkansas, Yurachek has helped lead the Razorback Athletics program to record-setting success, including the current athletics season which is one of the most successful seasons in school history. Yurachek has held numerous national positions, including serving previously on the NCAA Football Competition Committee.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be chosen to serve on the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee,” Yurachek said. “For more than 150 years, college football has been part of the fabric of sports competition throughout our nation. While the game has a rich history and remains very popular, college football is at a critical juncture in determining how it will evolve to ensure the health and safety of student-athletes and maintain the long term viability of the sport. I look forward to working alongside my fellow committee members and other leaders within intercollegiate athletics to help foster the continued growth of college football.”

The Football Oversight Committee —comprised of representatives from each divisional subgroup that sponsors football—works in conjunction with appropriate governance entities to provide solutions to issues impacting the health and safety of football student-athletes. The committee maintains appropriate oversight of football for both the Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision and enhances the development of the sport by advancing recommendations related to regular-season and postseason football. The committee prioritizes enhancement of the student-athlete educational experience (academically and athletically), promoting student-athletes’ personal growth and leadership development.

The committee also supervises procedures for licensing of postseason bowls and qualifications and/or selection procedures for the FCS Championship. It also provides direction to the NCAA Football Rules Committee regarding playing rules governing FBS and FCS football.

The NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee was established in 2015 as part of changes to the Division I Governance structure. Committees make recommendations to the Division I Council which advances those recommendations as pieces of legislation.

The membership of the Football Oversight Committee includes 15 voting members, with at least one representative from each FBS conference.