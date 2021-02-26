Arkansas AD responds to Gov. Hutchinson’s announcements today

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek responds to Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s guidances that the statewide mask mandate could end March 31 if Arkansas meets certain statistical criteria.

We are encouraged by the update shared by Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson today regarding the progress our state has made related to vaccinations and the declining number of new COVID cases. We will continue to work with the Arkansas Department of Health to determine what adjustments may be made to our existing event plans based on today’s announcement. In an effort to maintain the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans, it will be important that we continue to wear masks and adhere to other health guidelines. We are cautiously optimistic that by working together we will be able welcome more Razorback fans to our sporting events in the weeks to come. Hunter Yurachek, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics

During a public address to the state on Friday, Hutchinson said the mask mandate renewal criteria will be as follows: