Arkansas adding walk-on forward Brandon Kimble from Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State forward Brandon Kimble drives up court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

LITTLE ROCK — A source within Arkansas men’s basketball program told Hogville.net in late July that the Razorbacks were considering adding Mississippi Valley State transfer Brandon Kimble as a walk-on, and the same source confirmed on Monday that Kimble is in fact planning to walk on for the 2020-21 season.

Kimble (6-7 forward) has not yet arrived on campus according to the source. The senior-to-be started 8 of 29 games played as a junior at MVSU in ’19-20 and averaged 4.8 points and a team-leading 5.9 rebounds in 21.0 minutes per game.

Prior to transferring to MVSU, Kimble played at two junior colleges — Mississippi Delta Community College as a sophomore in ’18-19 when he averaged 15.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, and Pearl River Community College as a freshman.

Once he makes it to Arkansas, Kimble will be the third walk-on on the team as he’ll join Emeka Obukwelu (6-8 senior forward) and Bryson Moorehead (6-8 freshman forward).

It will also give Arkansas 15 players total when counting the 12 on scholarship.