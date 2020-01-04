Arkansas Adds Assistant From Georgia to Staff

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman is hiring University of Georgia’s special teams coordinator Scott Fountain for the same job at Arkansas according to multiple sources.

Fountain has extensive ties in college football. He has coordinated Georgia’s special teams the past two seasons after serving there as analyst for special teams in 2017. Prior to that he was at Auburn from 2009-16 including special teams from 2013-16. He also coached tight ends for the Tigers.

He has also been at Iowa State, Florida State, Middle Tennessee State and Central Florida in addition to some high schools in his homestate of Alabama.

Click here for more on Fountain. Rumors persist Pittman will hire Georgia’s Ed Ellis to head his strength and conditioning program as well.

Fountain completes the 10 on-field hires by Pittman.

Kendal Briles, Offensive Coordinator, Quarterbacks

Jimmy Smith, Running Backs

Justin Stepp, Wide Receivers

Jon Cooper, Tight Ends

Brad Davis, Offensive Line

Barry Odom, Defensive Coordinator

Derrick LeBlanc, Defensive Linemen

Rion Rhoades, Linebackers

Sam Carter, Cornerbacks

Scott Fountain, Special Teams