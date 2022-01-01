Arkansas Adds Fourth Trophy to Collection

by: Tyler Priddy

TAMPA, Fla. — Arkansas completed the trophy sweep on Saturday with a 24-10 victory over Penn State in the Outback Bowl

The victory over Penn State marked the first time in 22 years Arkansas went home with a New Year’s Bowl win since beating original arch-rivals, Texas, at the Cotton Bowl in 2000. The Razorbacks made it to the 2022 Outback Bowl against Penn State under Coach Sam Pittman’s second season. Arkansas rushing game proved as a major success for the Outback Bowl at Raymond-James Stadium. The Razorbacks finished with 361 yards on 58 carries and three touchdowns on the ground.

A rough start, the Hogs were behind 10-7, but slung the boomerang back at the Outback Bowl in the second half. The bowl reminded Razorbacks about the first game of the year with Rice that ended with similar results.

In a post-game conference, Coach Pittman talked about the halftime adjustments.

“Being three down can make your team feel like they’re 300 down or keep it real,” Pittman said. “We’re three down, we get the ball, we have to change what we’re doing running the football, but other than that we could still win this football game. Obviously, we had a really big third quarter.”

However; Coach Pittman also stated in the first half he simply felt “things were sluggish.” Two minutes into the third quarter, the Razorbacks heightened their rushing game and led themselves to their second touchdown without a turnover. Dominique Johnson’s 22-yard run and K.J Jefferson’s continual yard gaining got the next Jefferson 8-yard touchdown.

Maleek Hornsby put made a big impact on the Nittany Lions starting by the end of the third quarter, replacing Jefferson, gaining a total of 67 rushing yards. Hornsby’s biggest gain would be 32 rushing yards.

The Razorbacks ended the season with a 9-4 record. They added the Outback Trophy to the ones won by defeating Texas A&M, LSU and Missouri.