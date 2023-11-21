By DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Arkansas’ baseball program not only officially introduced its 2024 early signing class on Tuesday, but also added a spring commit from a junior college first-team All-American.

Former Huntsville standout Kolton Reynolds and current Neosho (Mo.) Crowder College infielder/outfielder Kolton Reynolds (6-2, 215) announced his pledge to the Razorbacks.

Reynolds, who bats and throws right handed, hit .399 with 19 home runs, 79 RBIs, 70 runs and 10 stolen bases last season in 63 games for Crowder (50-13) last season.

As a senior in high school at Huntsville, Reynolds hit .484 with 12 homers, 37 RBIs and 44 runs scored while also having a .687 on base percentage.

Reynolds originally signed with Allen (Kan.) Community College, but chose to end up at Crowder.

He visited Arkansas on Nov. 17.

Photo courtesy of Crowder College