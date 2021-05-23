Arkansas Advances to NCAA Super Regionals with Win Over Stanford

For just the second time program history, the Arkansas Razorbacks have advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals.

Arkansas took a 7-3 win over Stanford in the Fayetteville Regional Final on Sunday after defeating both South Dakota State and Manhattan earlier in the week.

Things got off to a great start for Arkansas with Braxton Burnside hitting her 25th home run of the season. The two run shot gave Arkansas a 2-0 lead, however, it was short lived. Stanford also had a great first inning, putting up three runs in the opening frame.

The Razorbacks regained the lead in the 4th with an RBI single from Ryan Jackson. But it was Linnie Malkin who really helped seal the win for Arkansas. The junior hit a three-run homer in the 5th inning to give Arkansas a 7-3 lead.

Now Arkansas awaits the winner of the Arizona Regional between Arizona and Ole Miss.