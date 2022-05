FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas at Alabama baseball game on Friday, May 20, has been moved to 7 p.m. and will be shown on the SEC Network.

It was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. and on the SEC Network+. It was moved to a national slot due to the SEC’s Wildcard Weekend.

The series opener will still be Thursday, May 19, at 6 p.m. and on the SEC Network+. Saturday’s regular season final game will begin at 1 p.m. and also on the SEC Network+.