BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Arkansas pitcher Hagen Smith, now recognized as a All-American by seven different outlets, and the USA National Team will open a pair of five-game baseball series against Chinese Taipei and Japan beginning Friday night in Cary, N.C.

The initial game will happen at 4 p.m. CST with the team guided by California Polytechnic State University head coach Larry Lee, who is making his Team USA managerial debut.

“After the most talented and competitive Training Camp, the staff completed a grueling selection process to get to the final roster today,” said Lee. “Our roster is full of extremely talented and capable baseball players, and we are focused on representing the United States well in international competition. We are looking forward to getting our series against Chinese Taipei started tomorrow night here in Cary.”

Smith, who went 8-2 this season with a 3.64 ERA and team-leading 109 strikeouts for the Razorbacks, is a part of the 31-man Collegiate National Team roster that will play the two foes from June 30-July 12.

The USA team will play Chinese Taipai five times June 30-July 4 in the 20th annual International Friendship Series and then take on Japan in a quintet of contests July 7-12 in the 44th annual Collegiate All-American Championship Series.

Some other top SEC players on the USA roster are Florida’s Jace Caglianone and Brandon Neely, Tennessee’s Drew Beam and Christian Moore, Texas A&M’s Jace LaViolette and Vanderbilt’s Carter Holton.

The team has 10 players that appeared in this season’s College World Series, something Smith did with Arkansas in 2022, and the roster has players from 24 different colleges.

The International Friendship games will be held in North Carolina at the National Training Complex in Cary, the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis and Segra Stadium in Fayetteville.

The USA National Training Complex in Cary will also host the opening three games of the 44th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Championship Series July 7-9..

Games four and five of the series will be played at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Ballpark in Charleston, South Carolina, on July 11 and 12.

Smith, who participated in the USA Training Camp for a second straight season, was named a second-team All-American on Thursday by D1Baseball to go along with first-team selections by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and the National Baseball College Writers Baseball Association.

Smith has also earned second team honors from ABCA, College Baseball Foundation and Perfect Game and a third-team nod by Baseball America.

He appeared in 18 games for Arkansas in 2023 with 11 starts while pitching 71 2/3 innings.

Smith was at his best in SEC action with a 5-1 mark, a 3.07 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 44 innings while limiting hitters to a .201 batting average.

Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said earlier this week that he believes Smith is destined for a big junior season and will not be in a hybrid role in 2024.

I’d say he’s a for sure starter, unless he came up to me and said ‘Coach, I really want to come out of the pen,’ and it’s slim to none that anybody ever says that,” Van Horn said. “I think he’s a starter. He’s been through it. He’s done everything – middle relief, close, start.

‘He’s still really young. I think he turns 20 in August, like August 18 or something. He’ll be 20 all next year and be 20 at the draft. We saw a jump from him physically this past year. We’ll see another jump in him where he’s going to really, in our opinion, come into the man strength, so to speak.

“Mature, great kid, great worker. Love him. You know, he cares. He really cares, and I think he’s going to be a superstar.”

Fellow Arkansas pitcher Brady Tygart, who was injured for a major part of the season, was invited to the USA Training Camp, but chose to not attend.

“Just kind of resting,” Van Horn said. “We were really trying to take it easy with him there at the end of the season for the most part, keeping an eye on him. Just don’t want to aggravate anything. Just want him to heal up and be ready to go in the fall. So yeah, he didn’t go.”

Photo by John D. James