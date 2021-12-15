Arkansas’ Andy Boykin, Others Enter Transfer Portal

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Andy Boykin told Hogville.net Wednesday he has entered the transfer portal.

In addition to Boykin, safety Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan and linebacker J.T. Towers have entered the transfer portal.

Boykin, 6-4, 304, signed with Arkansas in the Class of 2020 out of LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County. Boykin didn’t compile any stats in his two seasons at Arkansas.

Boykin was rated a three-star recruit who chose the Hogs over numerous others.

Hamilton-Jordan, 6-1, 209, is a true freshman from Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep. Towers is a redshirt freshman from Joe T. Robinson. Both were three-star recruits out of high school.