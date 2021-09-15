Arkansas Announces 2022 Schedule; Hogs to Make Return to Dickey-Stephens Park

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

54 regular-season games, including 10 conference series and a much-anticipated return to Dickey-Stephens Park, are on the Razorbacks’ 2022 schedule, which was announced Wednesday afternoon.

Arkansas, the defending SEC champion, will open the campaign – the program’s 100th season of competition – inside the friendly confines of Baum-Walker Stadium, hosting Illinois State in a three-game series (Feb. 18-20).

The Hogs’ first of two trips to minor league ballparks during the 2022 campaign comes the following weekend at the Round Rock Classic (Feb. 25-27) in Round Rock, Texas. Arkansas will play Indiana, Stanford and Louisiana at Dell Diamond, home to the Texas Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate Round Rock Express, on FloBaseball.

The Razorbacks’ non-conference slate at Baum-Walker Stadium also consists of weekend series against Southeastern Louisiana (March 4-6) and UIC (March 10-13). Midweek opponents making the trip to Fayetteville include Grambling (March 15-16) and Missouri State (May 3) as well as four in-state foes: Little Rock (March 29-30), UCA (April 5), UAPB (April 12-13) and Arkansas State (April 19-20).

Most notably, Arkansas will return to Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, Ark., after a two-year hiatus to square off against UCA (April 26). Prior to the pandemic-affected 2020 and 2021 seasons, the Hogs had played a non-conference game at the home of the Seattle Mariners’ Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers every year since 2010.

Dave Van Horn, the reigning SEC Coach of the Year, and the Razorbacks begin SEC play at home against Kentucky (March 18-20) and host Mississippi State (April 1-3), LSU (April 14-16), Ole Miss (April 29-May 1) and Vanderbilt (May 13-15) later in the year. The Hogs will go on the road to play at Missouri (March 25-27), at Florida (April 8-10), at Texas A&M (April 22-24), at Auburn (May 6-8) and at Alabama (May 19-21).

The SEC Tournament (May 24-29), meanwhile, returns to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala, for the 23rd season in a row and the 25th time in history.

All games and times are subject to change for TV designations, which will be announced at a later date.

