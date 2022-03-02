FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Fans coming to Bogle Park this season will notice a few new gameday experiences during the 2022 season.

New this year, outside food and beverage will be permitted in the berm seating area beyond the outfield wall. Food items must be brought onto the berm in coolers or disposable bags. Beverage items must be in a cooler. Personal bags with no food or beverage brought into the berm must follow the clear bag policy. Fans may enter the berm, located in the outfield grass of the stadium, through the north gate by Lot 56D or at our new southeast entrance at the corner of Carlson and Stadium Drive. Outside food and beverage will not be allowed on the concourse or in the chairback seating area at Bogle Park. Concession stands behind home plate and along the first base line will be open for all Razorback home games. Fans will also be able to purchase alcohol at stands along the third base line. Food trucks will be at all SEC home games beginning when the Razorbacks host LSU on March 26.

The Hogs return to action tomorrow afternoon at 5 p.m. against Missouri State in the first game of the Easton Razorback Rumble before hosting games against Kennesaw State, Kansas City and Missouri State over the weekend at Bogle Park.