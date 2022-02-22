FAYETTEVILLE, Ark . – Due to inclement weather conditions in the forecast, No. 8 Arkansas has moved the Wooo Pig Classic to Feb. 26-28 at Bogle Park. The Razorbacks also added a home double header with Southeast Missouri State on April 12 and have pushed its March 1 game against Central Arkansas to April 26.
Arkansas will kick off the weekend Saturday with a 2:30 p.m. contest vs. Kansas. The Hogs face Kansas and Louisville at 2:45 and 5 p.m. Saturday before ending the week with 11:45 a.m. and 2 p.m. games against Louisville and Nebraska Sunday. Arkansas’ games on Saturday and Sunday will be available on SECN+.
Updated Wooo Pig Classic Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Home
|Visitor
|Saturday, Feb. 26
|12:00 p.m.
|Louisville
|Kansas
|Saturday, Feb. 26
|2:30 p.m.
|Arkansas
|Kansas
|Sunday, Feb. 27
|10:00 a.m.
|Kansas
|Nebraska
|Sunday, Feb. 27
|12:15 p.m.
|Louisville
|Nebraska
|Sunday, Feb. 27
|2:45 p.m.
|Arkansas
|Kansas
|Sunday, Feb. 27
|5:00 p.m.
|Arkansas
|Louisville
|Monday, Feb. 28
|9:30 a.m.
|Nebraska
|Louisville
|Monday, Feb. 28
|11:45 a.m.
|Arkansas
|Louisville
|Monday, Feb. 28
|2:00 p.m.
|Arkansas
|Nebraska