FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Monday morning the Arkansas Razorbacks Twitter page announced the passing of Tusk IV.

It’s with a heavy heart we announce that Tusk IV, who retired at the end of the 2019 school year, passed away yesterday at his home in Dardanelle. His legacy will continue to live on through Tusk V (@Tusk_UA) and the entire Razorback Family. pic.twitter.com/U5dAthsOyx — Arkansas Razorbacks (@ArkRazorbacks) January 13, 2020

Tusk IV was the Hogs mascot from 2011-2019 and was replaced by his son Tusk V as the mascot in the Fall of 2019.

His last public appearance was at the Arkansas Baseball Regionals this past June.