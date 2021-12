FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Due to a combination of a positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Ole Miss women’s basketball program, Thursday’s Arkansas at Ole Miss game has been postponed.

The cancelation is consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

