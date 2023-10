FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will begin a three-game stretch at home to close out the regular season when they host Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Arkansas (2-6, 0-5) and Auburn (4-4, 1-4) will kickoff at 3 p.m. and televised on the SEC Network. This week, Arkansas will be at Florida while Auburn will be at Vanderbilt.

Auburn won this game 41-27 last season at Auburn. Arkansas trails Auburn 12-19-1 in the all-time series.