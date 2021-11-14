Arkansas Back in the Polls

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas dropped out of the polls when they lost three straight games in October, but a winning streak now has them back in them.

Last week, Arkansas came in at No. 25 in the College Football Playoff poll following a victory over Mississippi State. Then following Saturday night’s victory over LSU 16-13 in overtime the Hogs have moved to No. 22 in the AFCA Coaches Poll. Arkansas received 212 votes, which is two more than San Diego State received.

The only three-loss teams ahead of Arkansas in the Coaches Poll are Texas A&M at No. 16 and Wisconsin at No. 20. The Razorbacks own a 20-10 victory over Texas A&M earlier this season.

In the AP Poll where Arkansas got as high as No. 8 this season now has them at No. 21.

Arkansas will be at No. 2 Alabama on Saturday afternoon for a CBS game at 2:30 p.m.

