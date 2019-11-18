Arkansas’ Barry Lunney Jr. Looking for Hogs Best Game of Season on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will have a tough task on Saturday night when they take on No. 1 LSU in Baton Rouge.

Barry Lunney Jr. is serving as Arkansas’ interim head coach and has one expectation for the Hogs.

“Well, I guess you go all in right?,” Lunney said. “If you’re going to do it, you go on the road and play the No. 1 team in the country. It is what it is. And the truth is our mantra, our attitude, our approach would be the same if we were playing Portland State again this week, you know, in a rematch with them. It’s about us. It’s about us playing our best football game that we’ve played all season long. Period. End of story. All three phases.

“It just so happens that we are playing right now the best football team in the country. Not only to the polls but the body of work. Through the course of the year I’m sure you could argue that some other guys that are even with them. That’s not my job to do that. But where they stand right now, yeah they are clearly our the best. We are going to one of the best environments in all of college football at night. We’ve got some guys that have been in that stadium before and – but the bottom line, it’s about us.”

One thing Lunney doesn’t want to do is look at this game like Arkansas has nothing to lose. He explained his reasoning for that on Monday when asked about the huge point spread on Saturday.

“Our mindset is this here, you know when you’re an underdog — which obviously we are — and I’ve heard this a lot already through being out in public the last few days, ‘Well, you don’t have much to lose,”’ Lunney said. “And I stand against that, and I don’t believe that. I believe, and our philosophy is, ‘We’ve got a lot to gain.’ We have a lot to gain as a football team this week as far as just re-establishing our identity of who we are and how we play. A connotation of, ‘You don’t have much to lose.’”

“Yeah, I guess it’s true in the word sense, but to me as a football coach and a competitor, that conveys the idea that, ‘Well, we can just have some fun and go down and just give it a whirl and just see what happens. Oh well, we didn’t have much to lose to begin with.’ You’re not as invested in the approach to the game in my opinion when you go with that attitude.

“But if you flip that and you go with the approach and the attitude that, ‘Man, we’ve got a lot to gain.’ And that’s not just me saying that and trying to mind jam our guys or mind trick our guys. It’s the truth. We’ve got a lot to gain. We’ve got two football games left, and we have a whole lot to gain. Does that not even sound different when you say it that way? Right? I’ve got got you believing that, right? It’s true. If you have something to gain, man all the sudden does your preparation and your investment of the week and your approach to that game, is it different? You dang right it is, and so that’s the challenge to our football team and our organization is we do have a lot to gain, and so that’s the approach that we’re taking.”

Lunney watched the LSU and Ole Miss game on Saturday night. Did he see any weaknesses in the Tigers?

“No,” Lunney said. “They are very good. They are great obviously what they do offensively. Defensively they are very gifted. They are just super well-coached on both sides of the ball and special teams as well. So all three phases they’re – you throw in a great talent, and great scheme and great coaching – you’ve got a team playing really confident. Everybody sees it. Anybody that follows college football sees it and recognizes it. And they are certainly playing at a very high level.”

Arkansas’ depth chart released on Monday had true freshman KJ Jefferson, redshirt freshman John Stephen Jones and junior Nick Starkel listed or by each for the starting quarterback on Saturday. But Lunney admitted that is just to not alert LSU.

“That’s already done,” Lunney said. “That die is already cast, I think, with the way we’re heading. So again, we talked about this. At this point do we think holding our announcement of a starting quarterback is going to be a significant advantage over our opponent? No, it’s not. But at this point we would be foolish, in my opinion, to declare that, to just clarify it for them, so they could know exactly who they’re preparing for and what they’re preparing for.

“So that’s really the decision I made, just at this point I didn’t see any justification for us to go ahead and declare that. We know the direction we’re going. And we’re giving other guys the opportunity to compete. Because it’s a quirky game and it’s football. You’ve got to have a guy ready and we’ve got guys ready, but we know the direction we’re heading with that.”

Ole Miss’ offense, particularly quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, had a lot of success against LSU’s defense. He rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns while also passing for 123 more. Running back Jerrion Ealy rusehd for 141 yards and two more touchdowns in a 58-37 loss.

“Yeah, they had a really good game plan,” Lunney said. “There’s no doubt about that. Their players played really hard and their quarterback brought a dynamic to them that was fantastic, and competed hard. Obviously that was impressive to watch.

“But I think it was clear to see LSU was in control of that game from start to finish even though there for a little while Ole Miss surged a bit. But they were definitely in control of that football game. But hats off to Ole Miss because I thought they had a great plan and they played really hard.”

Lunney also talked about the coordinator assignments on Saturday and the playcalling duties.

“But yeah, Joe (Craddock) and Chief (John Chavis) have been working relentlessly on the game plan,” Lunney said. “We’ve had a full three days head start on LSU, which is critical and good. That’s what you should use the open date for. And I think we’ve done that. So yeah, that’s not my job right now at this point to get involved from a schematic standpoint. Obviously in the offensive room, we always collaborate. We have since I’ve been here, working with these guys. And every offensive staff I’ve ever worked with it’s not a one-man show.

“We’ve had a good week of collaborating and talking through the things we’re going to do and what we’re going to look like this week and coming together with a consensus on this game plan. Then I’m going to let Chief and Joe do what they do as the play callers.”

Arkansas will hit the practice fields on Tuesday at 4:15 to continue preparing for LSU.