Arkansas baseball player arrested on Dickson St. for public intoxication

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police confirmed that Razorback Baseball outfielder Braydon Webb was arrested early Sunday morning on a public intoxication charge.

Police reported that Webb was arrested near Yancey’s hot dog stand on Dickson Street just after 2:00 a.m.

Witnesses said Webb cut in line and was refused service by Cody Yancey. Webb then reportedly became upset and pushed a table and broke a mobile credit card reader at the hot dog stand.

Police said Yancey then hit Webb and attempted to restrain him by holding him from behind.

When officers arrived at the scene they reported noticing Webb’s eyes were bloodshot, his speech was slurred, and he smelled strongly of alcohol.

He was arrested and booked at Washington County jail on a public intoxication charge.

Webb was released from jail on a $200 bond just after 8:30 Sunday morning. His court date is scheduled for June 24th.

Arkansas baseball coach Dave Van Horn released a statement on Webb’s arrest.

“We are aware of the incident involving Braydon Webb and are gathering information from the proper authorities,” Van Horn said. “We will make a determination regarding his status once we have reviewed all of the information.”