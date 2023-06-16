BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Arkansas 2024 baseball commit and Springdale Har-Ber standout Ross Felder is playing in North Carolina this weekend, but has plans of being on a diamond in Omaha in two years.

That would be for the Razorbacks at the College World Series, whose 2023 event opened Friday afternoon at Charles Schwab Field.

“The opportunity to do that at Arkansas, where they do it a lot was certainly one of the things that made me what to be a Razorback,” noted Felder, who led his team to the Class 7A state title this season. “It’s a dream that I will keep working toward.”

He is excited for Springdale Har-Ber alums Blaze Brothers and Mac McCroskey, who are currently in Omaha with Oral Roberts University and who both homered in the Eagles’ 6-5 win over TCU on Friday

McCroskey, the Summit League Defensive Player of the Year, hit his 14th home run of the season was a two-run blast early while Brothers’ 12th of the season was a three-run blast in the top of the ninth inning that rallied his team from a 5-3 deficit.

“It’s awesome to see Mac and Blaze’s success that they’ve been able to achieve,” Felder said. “I remember watching them win a state championship in 2018 and looking up to them. Now seeing them on such a big stage is incredible. I’m excited to watch them represent ORU and Har-Ber.”

Felder helped lead the Wildcats (29-6) to the state title this season while hitting .377 with 26 RBIs and going 10-0 on the mound with a minuscule 0.61 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 68.2 innings.

“It was awesome, almost storybook-like,” Felder said. “To spend all year with my teammates and my friends, put in the work all offseason and pushing each other to get better and then to come out on top was awesome. All the hard work we put in paid off.

“My time at Har-Ber, we had come close my freshman year and almost won it, finishing second and then losing in the semifinals last season hurt. But I also think it really lit a fire under us and we got it done.”

Felder summed up his season.

“I think 10-0 on the mound with an under 1.00 ERA was pretty good,” Felder said. “I think I really matured this year and learned more about being a leader for the team.

“Hitting-wise I just kind of continued my role from last season of improving each year on all of my stats and also getting my first high school home run was a really big thing and felt really good against Southside.

Felder is playing this summer for Alpha Baseball and pitched five innings on Wednesday while allowing only one hit and having one himself at the plate.

He will head to the Area Code tryouts on June 20, has the Perfect Game WWBI in July and the Perfect Game World Series July 25-29.

“I’m just going to use the summer trying to get better each day and come back and have a great season and try to win it all again next season.”

Photo by John D. James