BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Those wanting to see some present and future Razorbacks can tune into the MLB Network early this week.

Four current Arkansas players and and 12 Razorbacks signees were among the 323 players invited to the third annual Major Baseball Draft Combine, which begins Monday at Chase Field in Arizona.

The event will feature 24 of the top 30 players and 169 of the top 200 payers in the MLB Pipeline’s Draft rankings and will televised on the MLB Network.

Coverage will begin Tuesday noon and Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. and will include batting practice, infield/outfield and bullpen sessions as well as analysis of the prospects and interviews with players and club officials.

The four current Razorbacks invited and their MLB Pipeline’s rankings are outfielder Jace Bohforen (61) and pitchers Hagen Smith (99) and Hunter Hollan (83) and outfielder Tavian Josenberger (114).

Since Arkansas has the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class, it’s not surprising a dozen of its signees were invited.

The top ranked of those players are shortstops Aidan Miller (12), Walker Martin (28) and Nazzan Zanetello (52) and outfielder Kendall George (60).

A trio of Arkansas pitching signees – Hunter Dietz (138), Barrett Kent (150) and Gabe Gaeckle (158) – and catcher Ryder Helfrick (197) are also ranked in the top 200.

The other Arkansas signees invited are shortstop Nolan Souza and pitchers Adam Hachman, Dylan Questad and Tucker Holland.

Photo courtesy of Walker Martin