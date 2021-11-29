Arkansas basketball breaks into AP Top 10

by: ArkansasRazorbacks.com

Thanks to a 6-0 start and a championship at the Hall of Fame Classic last week, Arkansas returned to top 10 in both the USA Today/Ferris Mowers Coaches poll (#9) and the Associated Press poll (#10).

The Razorbacks were ranked among the top 10 in both polls at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season before being ranked among the nation’s top 16 in the previous polls this season.

Arkansas will play the second of its current four-game homestand on Wednesday (Dec 1) versus Central Arkansas. Game time is set for 7 pm (CT). The last time Arkansas hosted a game as the #10 team in the nation by Associated Press was Feb. 18, 1995, versus Ole Miss.

As a reminder, the Eric Musselman Live radio show resumes tonight (Monday – Nov. 29) at Sassy’s BBQ and Grille on Steamboat Drive (off Wedington). Fans are invited to attend, and the show will air from 7-8 pm on the Learfield Razorback Sports Network. 

