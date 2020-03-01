Arkansas Beats LSU On Senior Day, Matches SEC Wins Record

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas (22-7, 10-6) bounced back in a big way in the regular season finale, beating LSU (19-9, 9-7), 75-71, on senior day. With the win, the Razorbacks matched the program record for Southeastern Conference wins, nabbing 10 of them in 2020. Arkansas’ 22 regular season wins are also the most for the program since 2012.

Fittingly, Arkansas was led by its senior duo, as Alexis Tolefree went for a game-high 17 points, while Kiara Williams went for nine points and four rebounds, all of which came on the offensive glass. Junior forward Taylah Thomas nearly double-doubled, going for 10 points and eight boards, while guards Chelsea Dungee and A’Tyanna Gaulden both reached double figures, going for 10 and 11 points, respectively.

TURNING POINT

The Hogs and Tigers traded blows all day, as no team ever led by more than eight points. LSU made it close late in the fourth, pulling to within two on several occasions.

After two Tolefree free throws, LSU would hit two freebies of its own to bring it back to two, as the Hogs led 73-71 with 24 seconds to play. After a near turnover due to LSU’s full court press, Dungee stepped to the line and calmly knocked down the decisive free throws.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS