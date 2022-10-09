FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and BYU will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday with the game televised on ESPN.

Arkansas (3-3) and BYU (4-2) aren’t ranked this week with both falling out of the polls. Arkansas dropped its third straight game of the season losing 40-17 to Mississippi State. BYU fell to Notre Dame 28-20. They also lost earlier in season to Oregon 41-20. Arkansas fell to Texas A&M 23-21 and Alabama 49-26.

Arkansas is hoping to have quarterback KJ Jefferson and defensive back Myles Slusher back for the BYU game.