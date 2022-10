FAYETTEVILLE — No. 25 Arkansas will take on No. 16 BYU in Provo, Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT and be televised on either ABC or ESPN. A six-day selection window will be utilized to determine the TV network assignment.

BYU (4-1) and Arkansas (3-2, 1-2) will meet for the first time on the football field.