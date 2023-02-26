FAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (20-11, 7-9 SEC) earned their way back in the win column after taking down Texas A&M (7-19, 2-14 SEC), 78-65, to clinch the Razorbacks’ third 20-win season with Mike Neighbors at the helm. Arkansas earned the win off a season-high 13 3-pointers and seven players with 7+ points, as well as 18 points off the bench. Samara Spencer led the Razorbacks for the second straight game with 19 points, as Arkansas broke a three-game losing streak to the Aggies. Seniors Chrissy Carr and Avery Hughes were honored following the win.

Spencer got the scoring started with a layup, which started a 7-0 run. Texas A&M scored its first field goal after over three minutes into the contest to start a 4-0 run, but Spencer responded with a 3-pointer. At the media timeout, Arkansas held a 12-6 advantage. Arkansas fell in a drought for nearly 2.5 minutes until Makayla Daniels made the backend of her two free throw attempts. Jersey Wolfenbarger then started a 7-0 run all on her own, which was initiated with a 3-pointer. After one quarter, Arkansas led, 20-10.

Spencer got the Razorbacks their first basket of the second quarter after driving to the basket for a layup. Texas A&M nailed a 3-pointer to cut the lead to eight, but Spencer answered with a triple of her own. Hot from the field, Texas A&M made its third straight field goal, but Arkansas held a 28-21 edge going into the media timeout with 4:49 left in the first half. Arkansas was in a scoring drought for over two minutes, but the Razorbacks forced four Texas A&M turnovers during that period. Wolfenbarger then dug the Razorbacks out of the hole with a reverse layup. Poffenbarger then found herself on that scoreboard with 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions, while Texas A&M was held from scoring a field goal for the remaining 6:09 of the quarter. Arkansas led 36-25 at the half.

Poffenbarger came up with a steal to set up Arkansas on offense. She then nailed her third 3-pointer of the contest, Arkansas’ first of three field goals to open the second half. After a Carr triple, Texas A&M called a timeout, as Arkansas led 44-25 with 7:57 remaining in the quarter. Out of the timeout, the Aggies began a 5-0 run, which was started by a 3-pointer. The Razorbacks would respond, as Emrie Ellis came through with a layup. The Aggies answered with another triple, but Ellis matched it with a shot from beyond the arc of her own. Arkansas continued to stay hot from the field, and after a Daniels 3-pointer, Arkansas led 57-34 with under five minutes left in the quarter. Texas A&M went on a 7-0 run, while Arkansas was held from the field for the remaining four minutes of the quarter. The Razorbacks still held a 60-46 advantage going into the final quarter.

Spencer gave the Razorbacks their first field goal in nearly five minutes in the fourth quarter with a jumper. Daniels from beyond the arc extended Arkansas’ lead to 20, 68-48, with 7:23 left in the game. Texas A&M scored seven straight points, while Arkansas was in a scoring drought for nearly three minutes. Spencer then banked in a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded to extend Arkansas’ lead to 16, 71-55. Arkansas came up with a pair of stops, but then Texas A&M knocked down a 3-pointer to cut Arkansas’ lead to 11 with 2:36 left in the game. Out of the timeout, Erynn Barnum knocked down a 3-pointer, Arkansas’ 13th of the game, to extend her point total to double digits. Texas A&M outscored the Razorbacks 10-7 in the final 2:30 of play, but Arkansas held on to win, 78-65.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Spencer led the way with 19 points off 7-of-15 from the field. She also logged five rebounds, one block and one steal

Barnum logged 12 points and five rebounds, as well as a block and steal

Daniels tallied 12 points, four rebounds and a career-high two blocks

Poffenbarger had a productive day with nine points, four rebounds and a career-high five assists

The bench put up 18 points on the day. Wolfenbarger created a big spark in the first quarter, finishing the day with nine points off 4-of-7 shooting, as well as three rebounds and a steal

Ellis logged seven points, three rebounds and two blocks

Carr registered eight points off two 3-pointers and six rebounds on her Senior Day

Arkansas recorded a season-high 13 3-pointers, which was done by seven players scoring a triple, the most this season

UP NEXT

The Razorbacks are set to play in the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament next week in Greenville, South Carolina. The full bracket and more information will be released soon.

