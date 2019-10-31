Arkansas Closes Exhibition Schedule with 77-62 Win Over Oklahoma City

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball closed its exhibition schedule with a win on Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena, beating Oklahoma City, 77-62.

Redshirt junior guard Chelsea Dungee was great for Head Coach Mike Neighbors all night, pouring in a game-high 31 points, going 9 of 13 from the field, 6 of 9 from deep, and 7 of 8 from the stripe. Redshirt junior guard Amber Ramirez joined Dungee in double digits, chipping in 15 points, 12 of which came in the third quarter.

TURNING POINT

Arkansas took a slim 40-37 lead into the locker room at halftime. Even though Dungee had it going in the first half, scoring 13 points, the Stars were able to hang around. That changed in the third period though, as Ramirez finally got going. The San Antonio product poured in 12 points in the third frame alone, helping ignite a 21-12 run that would give the Hogs some separation.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Dungee looked to be in midseason form, as her 31 point mark was just one shy of the all-time record for a player in an exhibition game (32, Juliet Jackson, 11/18/1989).

Ramirez has scored in double-figures in both of her first two game for the Razorbacks, as she dropped 23 against Pitt State last Thursday.

Freshman guard Makayla Daniels led the team in steals for the second straight contest, as she swiped three of them against the Stars.

Junior forward Taylah Thomas had a solid all-around game, going for nine points, four boards and three steals.

