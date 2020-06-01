Arkansas coaches hosted highly regarded juco PG El Ellis on Zoom mtg Monday

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas coaches hosted a Zoom meeting with arguably the top junior college prospect in the nation, El Ellis, on Monday.

Ellis (6-3, 165, point guard, Tallahassee Community College) had previously been contacted in late May by Hogs assistant coach Corey Williams, who took part in Monday’s meeting with Ellis.

“Just the history of the coaching staff,” Ellis said of one of the talking points during the meeting. “It’s a really good program. A lot of championships won on the coaching staff.”

Ellis reports at least 20 offers, including Louisville, Oregon, Texas, Arizona State, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Ole Miss, Iowa State, UConn, Wichita State, and DePaul among others.

Ellis averaged 14.3 points, 4.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals while shooting 47.9% from the field (including 40.3% from 3) and 84.5% from the free throw line in 33 games as a freshman in 2019-20 at Tallahassee CC.

Ellis scored 20 or more points seven times in ’19-20, including outings of scoring 32 and 34 points.

He was named Panhandle Conference Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, First Team All Conference, and FCSAA/NJCAA All State following the ’19-20 season.

Ellis, who played his senior season of high school at Quality Education Academy in Winston-Salem, N.C., will play his sophomore juco season at Tallahassee in ’20-21 before having two years of playing eligibility at the NCAA Division 1 level beginning in ’21-22.

“I’m not sure yet,” Ellis said on May 21 when asked if he plans to commit and sign in the early period that begins in mid-November.

Ellis talked about his ability as a facilitator with versatility as a scorer.

“I’m a playmaking point guard that can get my teammates involved and I can score at all three levels,” Ellis said. “And I’m a leader on the floor!”