Arkansas Commitment Taking Official Visit to Tennessee

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven linebacker Martavius French committed to Arkansas on his birthday July 23.

French, 6-3, 230, is a four-star recruit who is one of the headliners of Arkansas’ class. But French took to Twitter on Wednesday to state his plans to see Tennessee this weekend.

Official Visit to University of Tennessee this weekend 🍊🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/Jp1S3uwdFg — F R E N C H I E (@ypcjuice2) October 2, 2019

The Vols offered a third player from Whitehaven this past week. Tennessee offered Mississippi State commitment Tamarion McDonald, 6-2, 215. Arkansas hasn’t offered McDonald to this point.

Arkansas and Tennessee both have offers out to Whitehaven’s other four-star linebacker Bryson Eason, 6-2. 250.

Arkansas is hoping to have French and Eason in Fayetteville for an official visit the Auburn weekend Oct. 19.

The Razorback coaches will be out on the recruiting trail later this week and on Saturday.