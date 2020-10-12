Arkansas Could Be Getting Closer to Injured Players Returning

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman talked about Arkansas being beat up right now with injuries, but also expressed hope to get many of the players back for Ole Miss on Saturday.

Arkansas has had a long list of players miss games due to injuries including such starters or key reserves as wide receiver Treylon Burks, running back Rakeem Boyd, tight end Hudson Henry, right tackle Noah Gatlin (played one play against Auburn), defensive end Dorian Gerald, cornerbacks Montaric Brown and Jerry Jacobs as well as many others.

“I think, hopefully, we’ll be close to full speed as much as we can be, but, again, I don’t want you to think I’m lying to you,” Pittman said. “I’m just telling you what I know on Monday. I feel like we’ll have a chance to be pretty close to full speed.”

While they have played through the injuries, both starting linebackers, Bumper Pool and Grant Morgan, didn’t practice much last week. Will they be able to do more in practice this week?

“No, I don’t think so,” Pittman said. “They’re both beat up, so we’re not going to hit either one of them before Saturday. Hopefully we can get them both ready to play. I don’t know that answer. We’re pretty beat up as a football team right now. We’ve just got to get some guys back.”

Despite the injuries, Pool is tied with safety Jalen Catalon with 36 tackles to lead the team. Morgan is right behind them at 33. Considering all the injuries on both sides of the ball are you surprised the team has been so competiive?

“Ah, you know I’m a believer, man,” Pittman said. “I believe in us Razorbacks, man. Am I nervous sometimes when they say ‘So and so is not going, he’s not on the plane, he’s not on the plane.’ Yeah, it makes you a little nervous, but we prepare these guys. And more than anything, we let these kids know we believe in them and it gives them a confidence builder. And we do believe in them, but the key is, I think they’re just playing extremely hard. They know what they’re doing, they’re playing extremely hard, and we’re awful happy with their effort.

“What we may or may not have, physically, we have to become a bigger team. Right now, we’re getting hit and we’re getting hurt. We have to obviously get in the weight room and get bigger, get stronger, because we’re breaking up a little bit. Teams are just much bigger than we are. I’m not saying they’re more physical, because half of our injuries is us injuring ourself by hitting somebody so hard. But obviously it’s a big man’s league, and we have to continue to get a little bit bigger in the weight room and also in recruiting.”

Pittman said he and his staff don’t make a big issue out of who is missing since they have prepared basically everyone on the team to play, in part, due to COVID concerns.

“Well, I love the way they compete,” Pittmans said. “You know they don’t say a word about who’s hurt. Who’s out. Who’s not there. The next guy goes in there and he plays his heart out. We’ve had a lot of people not play this year. And nobody says a word about it including me. And I shouldn’t have said anything about it now. The bottom line is we have practiced four-deep and our players have been ready to play. Just been really proud of them. I’m happy with the direction the program’s headed. Very disappointed we weren’t able go win but happy with where the program’s headed.”

Gatlin went down on the first play of Saturday night’s game. Pittman opted to go with junior Dalton Wagner at right tackle. Later in the first half, Pittman inserted senior Ty Clary for Beaux Limmer at right guard.

“Well, I think Noah’s going to be OK,” Pittman said. “You know he got hurt the first play of the game. Obviously Dalton Wagner came in and man, I’m proud of him. He’s got such a great attitude. He came in and played well. And then Beaux, I think we had talked about getting Ty on the field. Ty had missed 20 something days for different situations in camp. And he’s been having really good practices. So we were planning on putting him in there at some point anyway because he had earned some playing time. We just played him, I think maybe the end of the second quarter somewhere in there. He just gives us added depth. But there’s nothing wrong with Beaux at all. We just decided to try something else and Ty played well.”

Pittman talked more about Clary and Wagner and how they played in the 30-28 loss.

“I thought they both played really well,” Pittman said. “It was good to see them in there, man. Clary, obviously a two year starter and then he wasn’t playing much. Wagner, he’s just an old tough, country kid. He’s just a tough guy. I tell you what, he might be one of the most popular kids on the team. Every time he gets in front of the team everybody is whooping and hollering. I was proud for him. They were ready to play. That’s a combination of the kid and the coach.”

The secondary also took a hit due to injuries on Saturday. Brown didn’t make the trip and Jacobs was injured in the game. Redshirt freshman walk-on Hudson Clark started in place of Brown and true freshman Khari Johnson came in for Jacobs.

“I’m hoping that we’ll get Montaric Brown, that we can get (Myles) Slusher back, that Jerry is able to play,” Pittman said. “We’re out there with Khari Johnson and Hudson Clark, and those two guys did a heck of a job.”

Pittman said Johnson adjusted better as the game progressed and why that pair is playing over maybe some other possibilities.

“They’ve practiced well,” Pittman said. “They’ve come in and watched extra tape. They’ve basically made their position coaching believe in them by the way they act, the way they play, the way they practice.

“Khari, he was nervous, you know? (Sam smiles). There early he was playing corner at free safety depth, you know? I felt for him, you know, because he’s out there against some really great receivers. But he figured out the speed of the receiver, his moves, different things and he played a really fine football game. I was really proud of him. I’m saying that word “proud” a lot I know. I’m going to find another word that means “proud.”

Senior Blake Kern had a good night at tight end. He caught four passes for 59 yards with a long of 35.

“Hudson couldn’t play so that would lead to Kern being in there,” Pittman said. “Kern did a nice job. Caught some good balls and blocked better than what he had. Had a nice game and I was proud of him. He tried to play more physical, but Hudson could not play. He had an injury.”

Arkansas will be at home on Saturday to host Ole Miss at 2:30 p.m. for homecoming. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.