Arkansas Could Have Fifth Different Starting QB Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has started seven different quarterbacks the past two seasons and now that could grow to eight.

The Razorbacks saw three different quarterbacks start in 2018 and this season it’s four. Oddly enough, all seven of the quarterbacks are different ones. The three who started games last season all left the program prior to this year. Ty Storey is at Western Kentucky, Cole Kelley with Southeastern Louisiana and Connor Noland is concentrating on baseball at Arkansas.

This season, Nick Starkel has started five games this season, Ben Hicks four, John Stephen Jones and KJ Jefferson one each. But is there a fifth one lined up to start this week?

Enter junior Jack Lindsey who came off the bench against LSU to provide a spark in the fourth quarter. Jefferson and Starkel left that game injured. Barry Lunney Jr. talked about the quarterback situation on Monday.

“We’re not playing games or anything about playing those guys,” Lunney said. “It’s just going to be a day-to-day, hour-to-hour situation right now. A short week creates a situation that’s more of a challenge than that. We’re on the field this evening as our Monday that’s really a Tuesday as we prepare here today. And so I think we’ll know a little bit more tomorrow about where this is heading as far as their evaluation on who we expect to be ready and who not to be ready.”

Arkansas started four different quarterbacks in 1976 and that is believed to be the school record. If Lindsey were to get the start on Friday that apparently would break the school record.

“Yeah it’s been a strange year for that,” Lunney said. “And obviously it’s – really to be honest with you some of it is a reflection of the status of our team. It’s kind of been a microcosm of that. We’ve been inconsistent in a lot of areas. All those guys have shown flashes when they’ve gotten their opportunity where you could validate their opportunity to start with some of the things they’ve done during the course of the games and opportunities they’ve been given.

‘As far as Jack goes, I’ve known Jack, obviously, for a long time. He’s that guy that just kind of stays in the corner and stays quiet. Listen he’s not quiet. he’s got a lot of personality and our players really gravitate toward him. But he just knows what’s going on. He knows where to go with the ball. He knows the offense in and out. He’s kind of got the ‘it’ factor when it goes to those types of things. He’s just kind of a football junkee with a really high IQ and it was good to see him go in his first action really ever in a game at quarterback and I thought he handled it extremely well. I’m obviously very excited and happy for him. It was a cool moment for him.”

Would you feel comfortable starting Lindsey?

“Absolutely,” Lunney said.

With news that Kelly Bryant is battling injuries himself it’s possible the game could come down to Lindsey against Taylor Powell. They were the same two that competed for the job at Fayetteville High School. The pair split time at quarterback then Lindsey chose to play his senior season at Springdale High School.