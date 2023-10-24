FAYETTEVILLE – Graduate student Makayla Daniels was tabbed to the Preseason All-Southeastern Conference Second Team by the league’s coaches, as announced by the SEC Tuesday. This marks Daniels’ second preseason honors by the league, also being a second team choice prior to last season. Arkansas was picked to finish seventh by the coaches.
“Preseason polls are always fun, but they are a real challenge,” said head coach Mike Neighbors. “We rarely predict many exactly correct and more often miss more than we get right, but we love trying! And this year was the hardest since I’ve been coaching with all of the roster changes. These polls get fans talking a couple weeks before everyone opens their season. Finishing in the top half of the SEC has means you hear your name on the Selection Sunday Show in March. That’s what we will be focusing on between now and then.”
Daniels is getting ready to cap off an incredible collegiate career, one of the best by any Razorback women’s basketball player. The Frederick, Maryland native ranks No. 10 in career scoring with 1,463 points, the second most of all Hog point guards. Starting every game since her freshman year, Daniels comes into her fifth year with the third most starts in program history with 122. In other career categories, Daniels is seventh in 3-pointers made (179), 3-point attempts (519) and free throws made (366), ninth in free throw percentage (.784) and 13th in assists (313) in Arkansas women’s basketball history.
Last season, Daniels started in all 34 games, averaging 13.2 points per game, which was the third most on the team. She led the team with 56 steals, while also tallying 98 assists and a .768 free throw percentage. The guard logged 27 double-digit scoring games and 12 4+ assists contests. Daniels was named the Paradise Jam Reef Tournament MVP after averaging 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 steals per game in the tournament. She capped off the season with a phenomenal showing in the Postseason WNIT, averaging 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game across those four contests, which led the Hogs to the Great 8.
After being picked to finish sixth by the media last week, Arkansas was chosen to finish seventh in the coaches poll, staying consistent with being in the top half of the league. Arkansas has been picked in the top half of the league by the media five of seven times coach Neighbors has been at the helm. Prior to Neighbors taking over at Arkansas, the team was picked to finish in the top half of the league by either poll just four times and never picked to finish in the top half of the league in back-to-back years.
Arkansas will open the season against ULM on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena.
2023-24 SEC Preseason Coaches Poll
1. LSU
2. South Carolina
3. Tennessee
4. Ole Miss
5. Mississippi State
6. Texas A&M
7. Arkansas
8. Alabama
9. Georgia
10. Florida
11. Missouri
12. Auburn
13. Vanderbilt
14. Kentucky
Preseason Player of the Year
Angel Reese, LSU
Preseason All-SEC First Team
Angel Reese, LSU
Hailey Van Lith, LSU
Madison Scott, Ole Miss
Jessika Carter, Mississippi State
Hayley Frank, Missouri
Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina
Rickea Jackson, Tennessee
Janiah Barker, Texas A&M
Preseason All-SEC Second Team
Makayla Daniels, Arkansas
Flau’jae Johnson, LSU
Aneesah Morrow, LSU
Erynn Barnum, Mississippi State
JerKaila Jordan, Mississippi State
Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina
Tamari Key, Tennessee
Jewel Spear, Tennessee
Aicha Coulibaly, Texas A&M