FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defeated Ole Miss 4-3 on Sunday afternoon in Baum-Walker Stadium.

Ole Miss won the series opener Friday night, but the Hogs bounce back to win the next two games. Zack Morris (4-0) got the win pitching in relief of Jaxon Wiggins. Brady Tygart picked up his seventh save of the season. Derek Diamond (3-4) took the loss.

Ole Miss wasted no time taking the lead on Sunday. Justin Bench walked to start the game and then eventually scored to give the Rebels a 1-0 lead on a single by Tim Elko.

The Hogs jumped into the lead in the bottom of the third when Cayden Wallace doubled and then two batters later Chris Lanzilli hit one over the fence in left field for a 2-1 advantage.

In the top of the fourth, Elko and Kevin Graham scored to put the Rebels back up 3-2.

That lead held up until the bottom of the fifth when Michael Turner hit a shot over the fence in right field that also plated Lanzilli and provided the final scoring of the game.

Morris worked three innings only allowing one hit, walked two and struck out one on 38 pitches. Wiggins went three innings getting the start. He allowed three hits, three runs, all earned, walked three and struck out two. Tygart threw 71 pitches getting the save. He worked three innings, allowed one hit, walked four and fanned five.

Arkansas turned three double plays on Sunday. The Hogs had 10 hits compared to just five for the Rebels. Arkansas (34-10, 14-7) will play its final midweek game of the season on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. when Missouri State comes to Baum-Walker Stadium.