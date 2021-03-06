Arkansas Defeats Texas A&M, 87-80, For 11th Straight SEC Win

With a second-place finish in the SEC already in the bag along with the accompanying 2-seed in the league’s fast-approaching postseason tournament, the 12th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks finally got their shot at Texas A&M but had to come from behind for an 87-80 win Saturday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. In doing so, the Hogs enter postseason play just one win away from matching the program’s best consecutive-SEC-games winning streak established 27 years ago.

Freshman guard Moses Moody matched his career-high of 28 points for the second-consecutive outing, and his three-point basket with 56 seconds left in the game put Arkansas up for good, 79-78, as the Hogs would close things out on an 11-2 run for their 7-point margin of victory.

Arkansas (21-5, 13-4 SEC, NCAA NET No. 12 entering Saturday) has now won 11 consecutive games against league competition for the first time since the 1993-94 national championship Razorbacks did the same as part of an overall 12-game winning streak against SEC competition. With a double-bye into the upcoming SEC tournament quarterfinals on Friday secured, the ’20-21 Razorbacks can take a moment to celebrate the program’s second-best SEC regular-season record by percentage (’93-94 is tops at 14-2), its tie for second-fewest regular-season SEC losses (’94-95 finished 12-4), and its tie for second-most regular-season SEC wins (’14-15 finished 13-5).

The Hogs completed their regular season with a 16-1 home record on Nolan Richardson Court at BWA. Arkansas last lost a game on Jan. 30 — an 81-77 road defeat against Oklahoma State in the SEC / Big 12 Challenge — which was sandwiched in between the current 11-game league winning streak. The last time the Razorbacks lost an SEC game was on Jan. 16 on the road against Alabama, dropping the team to 2-4 in the league at the time.

Arkansas had two previous home-and-away matchups scheduled for February against Texas A&M (8-9, 2-8 SEC, NCAA NET No. 146 entering Saturday) postponed, and with the SEC having determined before the season began that March 6-7 would provide one-game-only make-up opportunities for each league team, the league last week made the game-assignment decisions and sent the Aggies to Fayetteville to make up the teams’ first scheduled matchup that was postponed.

In a season that saw several SEC teams have multiple games ultimately canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic, Arkansas missed out on only one game (on the road against TA&M) while playing each of the 13 teams in the league and defeating all but one (Tennessee).

In his second season as Head Hog, Eric Musselman improved to 5-0 while coaching a ranked Arkansas team, 21-15 in SEC games, 41-17 overall at Arkansas, and he improved his record to 2-1 coaching head-to-head against A&M’s Buzz Williams in SEC play. Musselman has surpassed his 20-win campaign in year one at Arkansas in ’19-20, and now he has 151 total wins in his 6 seasons as a Division 1 head coach.

Moody — he has scored 20-plus points in 3 of the last 4 games and a total of 8 times on the season — was 9-of-15 shooting from the field, including 5-of-8 from 3, and 5-of-6 from the free throw line for his 28 points to go with 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block (the rejection came at the 1:30 mark to prevent a lead-taking dunk attempt by A&M). Senior combo guard Jalen Tate bounced back from two consecutive poor performances to pitch in 22 points, a team-high 7 rebounds, and 4 assists. Freshman guard Davonte “Devo” Davis came up big, too, with 12 points, 6 rebounds, a game-high 5 assists, and 2 steals. Senior combo forward Justin Smith had 11 points and 4 rebounds, while junior guard JD Notae had 9 points (including 4-of-4 free throws in the closing seconds to ice the win), 4 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 assists. Sophomore Connor Vanover contributed 5 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 steal.

Arkansas trailed by as many as 14 points (35-21 in the first half) but fought back through the back end of the first 20 minutes and for most of the second half to take a 3-point lead, 67-64, at the 7:15 mark. But the Aggies struck back with a 7-2 run to go back up, 71-69, with 4:58 to play. The Hogs answered with a 5-0 spurt that was capped by a Moody putback on a missed free throw by Smith for a 74-71 Arkansas lead with 3:28 remaining. Then, the Aggies responded with a 7-2 run that was culminated by a putback by Savion Flagg to give A&M a 78-76 advantage with 1:13 to play.

But it was all Arkansas from there as Moody cashed in his triple from the right wing at 0:56 to give the Razorbacks the lead for good at 79-78 while sparking the final 11-2 Hogs’ run. Following an A&M timeout with 45 seconds to play, Davis forced a steal on the inbounds pass and assisted ahead to Smith for a dunk to expand the Arkansas lead to 81-78. Notae rebounded a missed three-point attempt by the Aggies’ Quenton Jackson, was fouled, and made both free throws to push the Hogs’ lead to 83-78 at the 0:25 mark. A&M would get two free throws from sophomore forward Emanuel Miller to close within one possession again, 83-80, at 0:14, but Notae was fouled after receiving the Hogs’ ensuing inbounds pass, he made both free throws, and the lead was back to 5 points, 85-80, with 13 seconds remaining. Davis gobbled up another steal after that and soared in for an exclamation-point dunk as the Hogs’ achieved another second-half comeback victory.

Musselman went with the same starting lineup for the 8th consecutive game — Moody, Davis, Vanover, Smith, and Jalen Tate.

A&M used a 6-0 spurt to jump out to an 8-4 lad, but Arkansas put together an 8-0 run keyed by Moody’s three-pointer and dunk to give the Hogs a 17-13 lead. But the Aggies dominated the play for the next several minutes by outscoring the Hogs 22-4 to take a 35-21 lead.

That’s when Moody and Tate scored all the points in the Razorbacks’ 17-6 run to close the first half to pull within 41-38 at the break.

The Hogs struggled most of the half against the Aggies’ zone defense but settled down to shoot 13-of-31 from the field (41.9%), including 5-of-16 from 3 (31.3%), and 7-of-8 at the free throw line (87.5%). On the other end, A&M started hot before colling down a bit to finish the first 20 minutes 16-of-33 shooting (48.5%), including 7-of-15 from 3 (46.7%), and 2-of-2 from the free thows line. The Aggies were plus-1 on the glass (17-16) and both teams had 6 turnovers heading into the break.

Moody led the Hogs with 15 first-half points followed by Tate’s 14.

