BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

After winning its 11th straight SEC road series by taking 2 of 3at Kentucky this weekend, No. 12 Arkansas picked up another win in Bowling Green on the way hom e and it was a historic one.

Kacie Hoffman’s three-run homer broke up a scoreless game in the fourth inning and Atalyia Rijo followed with a solo blast as the visiting Razorbacks blanked Western Kentucky 7-0 on Monday night.

The win was Arkansas head coach Courtney Deifel’s 300th one.

Chenise Delece (18-5) started and went the first five innings on the mound and Nikki McGaffin finish up with two scoreless innings of her own.

The win sends Arkansas (35-13, 11-7) into its series with SEC leader and No. 4 Tennessee (35-7, 13-2) beginning Saturday with momentum.

Aransas unloaded on Kentucky on Saturday with 28 hits while sweeping the Wildcats 8-1 and 14-6 in doubleheader.

Kentucky did salvage a game in the series with a 3-1 win on Saturday.

The Razorback were scoreless through the first three innings om Monday a pair of Hilltoppers errors opened the door in what turned into five-run fourth.

Lauren Camenzind and Krisitina Foreman both reached via home team miscues before Hoffman hit her sixth homer of the season to break up the shutout.

Rijo followed with her fourth home run of the season and Arkansas added another tally before it was done batting in the half inning.

Those came when Reagan Johnson singled, stole her 16th base in as many attempts and raced home on Cylie Halvorson’s double.

The Razorbacks, who out-hit their foe 8-5, added a single run in both the fifth (unearned) and the sixth on Foreman’s RBI double.

Johnson, Foreman and Hoffman all had two hits each in the game.

Delce limited Western Kentucky to five hits and fanned five in five innings.

McGaffin fanned three and did not allow a hit in her two innings of relief.



Arkansas will host Tennessee Saturday at 4 p.m., Sunday at noon and Monday at 6 p.m. at Bogle Park.

Photo courtesy of the University of Arkansas