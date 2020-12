Arkansas’ Depth Chart for Alabama Game on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 16 Arkansas (5-1, 0-0) secured the signature win of the Mike Neighbors era on Sunday night, toppling No. 4 Baylor (2-1, 0-0), 83-78 inside Bud Walton Arena. It was the first top-five win for Neighbors since taking over the Arkansas program, the first top-five win for the Hogs since 2003 (W, 82-72, LSU, 1/19/03) and the first win for the Razorbacks over a defending National Champion since 1996 (W, 77-75, No. 6 Tennessee, 12/29/96).

Redshirt senior guard Amber Ramirez was sensational for Arkansas in the win, scoring a team-high 23 points, 16 of which came in the second half. Redshirt senior guard Chelsea Dungee was also sublime, scoring 22 points, while hitting 10 of her 12 free throws on the night. The lead guard duo of Makayla Daniels and Destiny Slocum also got into double-figures, going for 16 and 14 points, respectively.