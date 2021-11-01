Arkansas’ Depth Chart for Mississippi State

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas plays host to Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville. ‘

The Hogs and Mississippi State are both 5-3 on the season, but the Bulldogs are 3-2 in the SEC while the Hogs are 1-3. Mississippi State is coming off an impressive win over Kentucky while the Hogs had a bye week.

Arkansas won this game last season 21-14 in Starkville to give Sam Pittman his first win as head coach of the Razorbacks.

OFFENSE

WR De’Vion Warren, Sr. or Warren Thompson, R-Jr.

WR Treylon Burks, Jr., Jaquayln Crawford, R-Jr.

WR Tyson Morris, R-Sr., Ketron Jackson, Fr.

LT Myron Cunningham, R-Sr., Jalen St. John, R-Fr.

RT Ty Clary, Sr, or Dalton Wagner, R-Sr., Ty’Kieast Crawford, So.

LG Brady Latham, R-So, Luke Jones, R-Jr.

RG Beaux Limmer, R-So, Ty Clary

C Ricky Stromberg, Jr. Shane Clenin, R-Sr.

QB KJ Jefferson, R-So, Malik Hornsby, R-Fr

RB Trelon Smith, R-Sr., Raheim Sanders, Fr, Dominique Johnson, So

TE Blake Kern, R-Sr., Hudson Henry, R-So or Trey Knox, Jr.

DEFENSE

Jack Zach Williams, Jr, Mataio Soli, Jr.

DT John Ridgeway, R-Sr, Isaiah Nichols, R-Jr.

DT Markell Utsey, R-Sr, or Eric Gregory, R-So

DE Tre Willliam, R-Sr,, Jashaud Stewart, So,

Will Hayden Henry, Sr, Bumper Pool, Sr.

Mike Grant Morgan,R-Sr., Andrew Parker, R-Jr.

CB LaDarrius Bishop, R-Jr, Hudson Clark, R-So

S Myles Slusher, So, Malik Chavis, R-So

S Joe Foucha, Sr., Simeon Blair, R-Jr.

CB Montaric Brown, R-Sr., Devin Bush, R-So

NB Greg Brooks, Jr or Jayden Johnson, Fr., Trent Gordon, R-Jr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Cam Little, Fr, Vito Calvaruso, So.

P Reid Bauer, R-Jr, Sam Loy, R-Sr

LS Jordan Silver, R-Sr., Francisco Castro, Fr or John Oehrlein, R-So.

H Reid Bauer, R-Jr

KR LaDarrius Bishop, R-Jr, Raheim Sanders, Fr.

PR Nathan Parodi, R-Jr, Greg Brooks, Jr.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

 

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play