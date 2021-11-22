Arkansas’ Depth Chart For Missouri Game

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 25 Arkansas and Missouri will close out the regular season on Friday afternoon in Fayetteville.

Arkansas (7-4, 3-4) and Missouri (6-5, 3-4) are both bowl eligible so they will each play one more game. This is a series Missouri has dominated in recent seasons. The Tigers hold a 9-3 advantage with the last Arkansas win coming in 2015.

OFFENSE

WR 10 De’Vion Warren *Sr. // 5-10 // 195
-OR- 84 Warren Thompson R-Jr. // 6-3 // 201


WR 16 Treylon Burks Jr. // 6-3 // 225
11 Jaquayln Crawford R-Jr. // 5-10 // 175


LT 76 Myron Cunningham *R-Sr. // 6-6 // 325
74 Jalen St. John R-Fr. // 6-5 // 330


LG 62 Brady Latham R-So. // 6-5 // 305
70 Luke Jones R-Jr. // 6-5 // 310


C 51 Ricky Stromberg Jr. // 6-4 // 310
57 Shane Clenin R-Sr. // 6-6 // 325


RG 55 Beaux Limmer R-So. // 6-5 // 300
66 Ty Clary *Sr. // 6-4 // 315


RT 78 Dalton Wagner R-Sr. // 6-9 // 330
53 Ty’Kieast Crawford So. // 6-5 // 350


QB 1 KJ Jefferson R-So. // 6-3 // 245
4 Malik Hornsby R-Fr. // 6-2 // 180


RB 20 Dominique Johnson So. // 6-1 // 240
22 Trelon Smith R-Sr. // 5-9 // 190
-OR- 5 Raheim Sanders Fr. // 6-2 // 225


TE 87 Blake Kern *R-Sr. // 6-4 // 265
82 Hudson Henry R-So. // 6-5 // 255
-OR- 7 Trey Knox 6-5 // 215 // Jr.


WR 19 Tyson Morris *R-Sr. // 6-1 // 205
2 Ketron Jackson Jr. Fr. // 6-2 // 205

DEFENSE

JACK 56 Zach Williams Jr. // 6-4 // 255
11 Mataio Soli Jr. // 6-4 // 240


DT 99 John Ridgeway R-Sr. // 6-6 // 320
93 Isaiah Nichols R-Jr. // 6-3 // 300


DT 0 Markell Utsey *R-Sr. // 6-4 // 290
50 Eric Gregory R-So. // 6-4 // 295


DE 55 Tre Williams *R-Sr. // 6-5 // 255
58 Jashaud Stewart So. // 6-2 // 240


WILL 27 Hayden Henry *Sr. // 6-2 // 225
10 Bumper Pool Sr. // 6-2 // 230


MIKE 31 Grant Morgan *R-Sr. // 5-11 // 235
28 Andrew Parker R-Jr. // 6-2 // 245


CB 24 LaDarrius Bishop R-Jr. // 6-0 // 190
17 Hudson Clark R-So. // 6-2 // 180


S 2 Myles Slusher So. // 6-0 // 185
4 Malik Chavis R-So. // 6-2 // 195


S 7 Joe Foucha Sr. // 5-11 // 205
15 Simeon Blair R-Jr. // 5-10 // 210


CB 21 Montaric Brown R-Sr. // 6-0 // 190
23 Devin Bush R-So. // 6-0 // 200

NB 9 Greg Brooks Jr. Jr. // 5-11 // 185
-OR- 8 Jayden Johnson Fr. // 6-2 // 220
18 Trent Gordon R-Jr. // 5-11 // 190

SPECIAL TEAMS

K 29 Cam Little Fr. // 6-2 // 185
90 Vito Calvaruso So. // 6-2 // 200


P 30 Reid Bauer R-Jr. // 5-11 // 200
42 Sam Loy *R-Sr. // 6-1 // 195


LS 48 Jordan Silver R-Sr. // 6-1 // 235
46 Francisco Castro Fr. // 6-1 // 210
-OR- 52 John Oehrlein R-So. // 6-1 // 240


H 30 Reid Bauer R-Jr. // 5-11 // 200


KR 14 Nathan Parodi R-Jr. // 5-9 // 175
-OR- 0 AJ Green Fr. // 5-11 // 200
5 Raheim Sanders Fr. // 6-2 // 225


PR 14 Nathan Parodi R-Jr. // 5-9 // 175
9 Greg Brooks Jr. // 5-11 // 185

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

 

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play