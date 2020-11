Arkansas’ Depth Chart for Tennessee

FAYETTEVILLE -- Due to all the COVID-19 restrictions with recruiting this year no school has been allowed to host unofficial or official visitors or go out to scout games or hold school camps.

The last time Arkansas was able to host an unofficial visitor was on March 9 before it was all shut down by the NCAA. Sam Pittman and his staff managed to host two Prospect Days. One was on Feb. 1 and the other March 7. On March 9, they had a lone prospect on campus.