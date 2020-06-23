Arkansas Director of Basketball Operations Anthony Ruta confirms 4 new Hoop Hog non-con oppenents/dates

LITTLE ROCK — Four new non-conference opponents and playing dates on the Arkansas Razorbacks’ 2020-21 schedule were confirmed by director of basketball operations Anthony Ruta on Tuesday.

The Hoop Hogs will host Oral Roberts on Nov. 10 in the season opener at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, as well as three more BWA games against Northern Illinois on Nov. 28, Lipscomb on Dec. 5, and Abilene Christian on Dec. 23.

As reported in mid-May, Arkansas is set to begin an annual multi-game series against Oklahoma at the BOK Center in Tulsa — beginning with a Dec. 12, 2020, matchup — which guarantees the Razorbacks will play at least four neutral-site games against non-conference opponents in the upcoming season. That includes two games in MGM Resorts’ “Main Event” in Las Vegas, a 4-team tournament that will showcase the Hogs, Louisville, Colorado State, and San Francisco. The Hogs will also play Old Dominion in December at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock — although it’s more like a home game, technically it’s a neutral-site contest.

The OU tilt in Tulsa — which is only a two-hour drive from Fayetteville — will be one of two trips to the northeast Oklahoma city in ’20-21 as the Hogs will also travel there for a non-conference road game against the defending American Athletic Conference champion Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Arkansas is once again selected to take part in the annual Big 12-SEC Challenge in late January, and the Hogs are expected to play that game on the road.

According to May 29 reporting by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Arkansas will host Texas-Arlington in ’20-21.

If Rothestein’s report that Arkansas will host UTA is later confirmed, that means 10 of Arkansas’s 13 non-conference opponents have been revealed (does not include the Big 12/SEC Challenge opponent which has yet to be named).