BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Arkansas officially gained an offensive coordinator in Bobby Petrino on Wednesday, but found out one of its defensive lineman is turning pro and one of its offense linemen is medically retiring.

Former Pittsburgh player defensive lineman John Morgan III, who played this past season at Arkansas, announced via instagram that he was declaring for the draft after playing college football for six years.

“Six years of college football have been more than a collection of games, practices, and memories,” Morgan said. “As the draft approaches, I am filled with gratitude for the opportunities that have brought me here and anticipation for the opportunities that lie ahead. This is not just my journey — it’s ours, and I am excited to carry the spirit of college football into the next phase of my career.”

Morgan had 15 tackles for Arkansas this season with 8 solo stops, a pair of sacks, a passed defection and a forced fumble while playing in 11 of 12 games.

“The gridiron has been my proving ground, where sweat, tears, and the echo of cheers have forged me into the player and person I am today,” Morgan said. “To my family, your unwavering love and encouragement have been my rock. You’ve shared in every victory and stood by me through every challenge. This draft isn’t just a personal achievement; it’s a tribute to the collective sacrifices and dreams we’ve shared.”

Former Ozark standout and current Razorback redshirt freshman offensive lineman Brock Burns noted via X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter, that he is having to medically retire.

“I am truly blessed t o live out my dream and play college football for the Razorbacks,” Burns wrote. “I am so thankful for the support through these years from friends, teammates, and coaches. I am thankful for my life long friends I’ve made simply by playin the sport I love.

“I’ll cherish the memories I’ve made in football forever and will always love the University of Arkansas. With that being said, I am medically retiring. Thanks you! WPS”

Some Razorbacks who have announced they intend to transfer in wide receiver Sam Mbake, defensive back Jaylen Lewis, and linebackers Jordan Crook and Chris “Pooh” Paul planned to transfer.

A report by 247Sports Chris Hummer citing unnamed multiple sources that Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson would enter the portal was refuted by Jefferson with an instagram reel that stated “I haven’t made my decision yet.”

Photo by John D. James