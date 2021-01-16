Arkansas Dominated by Alabama 90-59, as Tide snap 6-game skid vs. Hogs

De ja LSU? Apparently so, because for the second consecutive game Arkansas was noticably inept and overmatched against an SEC opponent as the Alabama Crimson Tide ended nearly 7 years of futility against the Razorbacks with a dominant 90-59 win Saturday in Tuscaloose, Ala.

The Hogs (10-4, 2-4 SEC, NCAA NET No. 28 entering Saturday) have now lost two consecutive games by a combined margin of ?? points, which includes Wednesday’s 16-point defeat at LSU in a game Arkansas trailed by 31 points in the first half. The Hogs, who trailed by as many as 36 points against the Tide, has also lost 4 of their last 5 outings while falling to 1-3 in road contests and 0-4 in NCAA NET Quad-1win opportunities.

Second-year head coach Eric Musselman dropped to 10-15 in SEC contests and now has two multiple-game losing streaks in 2020-21 (and a total of four multiple-game losing streaks in his 25 league games as Head Hog).

The Tide (11-3, 6-0 SEC, NCAA NET No. 22 entering Saturday) remained perfect in league play while snapping a 6-game losing streak (including 0-3 in Tuscaloosa) against Arkansas that dated back to March 8, 2014, when ‘Bama had last beaten Arkansas in an 83-58 home win.

Arkansas freshman guard Moses Moody scored a career-high 28 points (10-of-25 field goals, including 3-of-7 from 3, and 5-of-5 free throws) to go with 9 rebounds and 1 assist in 34 minutes.

Both teams came into Saturday’s game with players either out or returning to action following recent injuries. The Hogs saw the return of senior 6-7 combo forward Justin Smith (11.6 points and a team-best 7.1 rebounds per game), who had missed the previous four games. Freshman 6-0 reserve guard KK Robinson missed his third consecutive game as he is out for the remained of the season following foot surgery. The Tide had won its previous three games without Villanova-transfer guard Jahvon Quinerly (13.0 points and a team-best 3.4 assists), who returned from a concussion to play against the Hogs. Senior 6-8 combo forward Herbert Jones (12.5 points and 6.1 rebounds) also played despite a finger injury that had him listed as questionable coming into Saturday, and senior 6-10 big man Jordan Bruner (7.8 points and 5.3 rebounds) was out against the Hogs with a meniscus injury that will sideline him 4-6 weeks.

The Tide used runs of 14-0 and 17-5 in the first half in building a comfortable 23-point lead at the break, 42-19, in all but sealing the outcome in similar fashion to what LSU did on Wednesday in building a 20-point halftime en route to cruising to a 92-76 victory. In each game,

Next up for Arkansas is a home game against Auburn on Wednesday in a rematch of the league-opener for both teams that was played on Dec. 30 in Auburn, Ala. — a 97-85 Razorbacks road victory.

Against ‘Bama on Saturday, Musselman went with his fourth difference starting lineup since the beginning of league play — freshman big man Jaylin Williams (second start) joined Smith, Moody, Jalen Tate, and Desi Sills.

Bama dominated the first half, especially from 3 where the Tide’s high-volume launchers from distance went 7-of-21 (33.3%) compated to the Hogs’ anemic 1-of-7 effort (14.3%). ‘Bama also won first-half turnovers (plus-6 at 12-2), points-off-turnovers (plus 8 at 10-2), rebounds (plus-7 at 23-16), second-chance-points (plus-8 at 10-2), points-in-the-paint (plus-6 at 14-8), and bench points (11-0).

Moody led Arkansas with 14 points and 7 rebounds in the first 20 minutes, and he was the only Hogs with a field goal in the first 15 minutes of the game.