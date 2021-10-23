Arkansas Dominates UAPB in 45-3 Blowout Win

The Razorbacks took a dominant 45-3 win over UAPB on Saturday afternoon at War Memorial Stadium.

On their first possession of the game, KJ Jefferson completed a short pass to Blake Kern in the endzone for the Hogs first points of the day. After which, Treylon Burks took the ball 49-yards to the house to give Arkansas a 14-0 lead. Burks found the endzone two other times in the first half which put him over the 2,000 career receiving yards mark. He is now just the 9th player in program history to reach that milestone.

Special teams got in on the action before halftime as well thanks to an 81-yard punt return by Nathan Parodi. His return marks the first punt return for a touchdown since the 2011 season.

Arkansas was up 45-0 over UAPB at the break.

The Razorbacks picked off the Golden Lions two times during the game. First by Myles Slusher who snagged the interception in the endzone during the first half. Lastly, by Malik Chavis in the 3rd quarter.

With this win Arkansas improves to 5-3 on the season going into the bye week. The Hogs next game will be on November 6th when they host Mississippi State at Razorback Stadium.