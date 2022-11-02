

Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors saw a lot to love and also several things to fix in his team’s exhibition game on Tuesday night.

His Razorbacks downed the University of Arkansas Fort-Smith 92-62 at Bud Walton Arena with five players scoring in double figures and four grabbing at least 8 rebounds.

Malaya Daniels had 21 points and 9 rebounds, Jersey Wolfenbarger 17 points, Samara Spencer 15 points, Erynn Barnum 14 points and 11 rebounds and Maryam Dauda 13 points and 8 rebounds.

Arkansas was 28 of 80 from the field, 11 of 37 from 3-point range and cashed in on just 25 of 46 on its free throw attempts.

It was a precusor to Monday’s season opener at the University of Aransas-Pine Bluff, which will be followed up by the home opener against UCA Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. and then a road trip to Tulsa on Nov. 14.

“There are still some things to fix, a lot of areas to improve and and by no means completely satisfied, but I am also not going to nitpick too much and be too critical at this point,” Neighbors said.

“This coupled with our closed door scrimmage that we couldn’t talk about until after we did it with Kansas, I think it gets us ready to go on the road to Pine Bluff, back home to play UCA and then for that Tulsa swing. I think we will be as prepared as we can be.

“That with our men’s practice team that we go against daily, I think it shows that we are in a competitive mindset already.”

Arkansas is coming of a 17-13 campaign of a year ago and is picked fourth in the SEC by the media poll and fifth in the coaches preseason predictions.



“It was great to be back out,” Neighbors said. “There were first-game jitters…There were a lot of first things, lot of first times of kids putting their jersey on, lot of first times for playing in front of a crowd.

“…There were a lot of nerves. I was pleasantly surprised that our kids were nervous because that means it was important to them. If they just thought it was something regular, just another practice, they wouldn’t have had nerves.”

It appeared early Wednesday night that it might be a repeat of last season’s exhibition between the two where the Razorbacks won 114-55.

Arkansas raced out to 19-4 and 30-13 leads in the first quarter with Spencer scoring 10 early points.

But the Razorbacks struggled in the second quarter and led just 41-29 with 3:01 left before halftime and 48-32 at intermission.

“I thought we settled down and had a great first quarter and and then we just started getting rushed,” Neighbor said. “We just started taking some really hard shots that are hard to make.

“That got Arkansas-Smith going and I think that led to a quarter-and-a-half there where we struggled a little bit.”

UAFS cut its deficit to 52-40 with 7:44 in the third quarter before Arkansas righted the ship and led 68-46 heading into the final quarter.

The lead crested at 30 when Dauda hit two free throws to make it 92-62 with 1:08 left.

“I thought we got it going and as far as exhibitions go, nobody got hurt, both teams got out of there with anybody injured and I think we will both leave better than that and I think that is what you want in your exhibition games.”

Neighbors took the blame for his team’s free throw woes.

“That’s on me,” Neighbors said. “We had a really unfocused free throw shooting day and I let it go. I can assure you that won’t happen again. There was a little groan in the locker room. We will be a little more focused when we practice free throws.

“We got there plenty of times, but we left 21 points out there. We can’t do that when our conference and non-conference season gets started.”

UAFS was led by 5-8 guard Aaliyah Prince, who had 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead her team in both categories.

“She was very impressive,” Neighbors said. “I told her coach that I thought we had as hard a time guarding her as anybody we have to guard in the SEC.”