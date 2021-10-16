Arkansas drops 3rd straight; Falls to Auburn 38-23

Trying to get back to winning, and staying undefeated at home, Arkansas hosted the Auburn Tigers on Saturday at Razorback Stadium.

Auburn scored a touchdown on their opening possession to take a quick 7-0 lead. The Hogs answered with a field goal, making it 7-3.

The Tigers found the endzone again in the 2nd quarter on a 1-yard run by Tank Bigsby.

Looking to score again in the 2nd, Bo Nix went deep, but the pass was intercepted by Montaric Brown. The Arkansas offense then drove the ball down the field, ending with a touchdown pass from KJ Jefferson to Treylon Burks.

Arkansas went into the half down 14-10.

Coming out of the break, Arkansas puts together a 75 yard, 6 play drive, capped off with a 30 yard touchdown pass from Jefferson to Burks. The score gave Arkansas their first lead of the game, 17-14.

Later in the 3rd, Jefferson was sacked in the endzone and fumbled on the play. The ball was recovered by Auburn, resulting in a touchdown. The Tigers regained the lead 21-17. Auburn added seven more to the board with a 71-yard touchdown pass with 4:16 left in the 3rd.

Arkansas answered with a 10-yard touchdown run by Dominique Johnson. The Hogs tried to go for 2, but the attempt failed.

Auburn added another touchdown, taking a 38-23 lead.

Next up for Arkansas, a trip to War Memorial Stadium to face UA- Pine Bluff.