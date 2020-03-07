Arkansas Drops Fifth in Row, Falls to South Alabama 13-6

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ woes continued on Friday as South Alabama handed the Hogs their fifth loss in a row with a 13-6 setback in front of 3,951 fans at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Jaguars jumped on Arkansas early with a 3-0 lead in the top of the first. The Jaguars plated the three runs on two hits including a home run by Michael Sandle.

In the top of the second, Ethan Wilson hit a two-run blast over the scoreboard in center field for a 5-1 lead. Wilson added a three-run shot in the top of the fourth as well to make it 8-3.

Christian Franklin had a good day at the plate for Arkansas. In the bottom of the first, he walked and advanced to second on a walk to Matt Goodheart. Franklin then scored on a single to left by Braydon Webb.

Goodheart and Webb walked in the bottom of the third and then both scored. Goodheart scored on a double to left by Casey Martin that got Webb to third. Casey Opitz grounded out to first to score Webb to pull the Hogs within 8-3 in the third. Goodheart hit a solo shot in the bottom of the fifth cutting the South Alabama lead to 10-4 after five innings.

South Alabama added two more runs in the top of the sixth for a 12-4 lead. South Alabama pitcher Drake Nightengale kept the Hogs in check in the bottom of the sixth which was his last inning. Nightengale allowed six hits, four runs, all earned, walked six and struck out nine.

Arkansas cut the lead to 12-5 in the bottom of the seventh though they only scored one run. The Hogs had the bases loaded with no one out against new Jaguars pitcher Jase Dalton, but only got one across the plate when Opitz grounded to first allowing Goodheart to get in from third.

Sandle had three hits on the day. In the top of the eighth, he doubled with one out and then scored on a single by Dakota Dailey for the final Jaguars run of the game.

The Hogs mounted a rally in the bottom of the eighth loading the bases with two outs. But they came up empty when Martin flied out to center field to end the threat. Arkansas did add a run in the bottom of the ninth when Dominic Tamez led off with a single. He advanced to second on balk and then to third on flyout. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Zack Gregory.

It was the second game in a row that saw Arkansas’ Patrick Wicklander struggle. He went 3.2 innings, allowed four hits, seven runs, all earned, walked five and fanned three. He had struggled against Texas last weekend. Nightengale got the win and Wicklander the loss.

The Razorbacks used five pitchers. Kevin Kopps, Peyton Pallette, Mark Adamiak and Evan Taylor pitched in relief. The Hog pitchers combined to allow 13 runs, struck out seven and walked nine.